Dudley pub buys a brewery to help keep ale flowing

The Fountain Inn will soon have its own beer on the taps

Bill Redwood, who owns The Fountain Inn in Temple Street, Lower Gornal, has bought a brewery to help supply the pub.

The former Morton Brewery at Essington will be changing its name to Fountain Ales.

Mike Boulton, who manages The Fountain, will be brewing there with the help of a brewing expert.

Bill, who has owned the pub for just over four years, said that the first beer, which is to be called Fountain Ales Bit of Citra will be brewed on Friday.

"We hope to have it on the bar in two to three weeks time," he said.

The Fountain offers a choice of 10 real ales to its customers.

All the Morton brewing equipment has been bought and the lease of the premises at Essington Light Industrial Estate, Bognop Road, has been taken on.

Morton, which was started by beer enthusiasts Gary and Angela Morton has closed after 16 years in business.

The three-barrel brewery equipment including fermenters and casks.