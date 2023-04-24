Bridgnorth company adds holiday park to its multi-million pound portfolio

Tim Edwards and Tomy Gibb

Bridgnorth-based Severn Gorge Park Homes Ltd has acquired the 150 pitch holiday park Rhea Hall Caravan Park at Highley, near Bridgnorth, for an undisclosed sum.

Thursfields Solicitors directors Tony Gibb and Tim Edwards provided commercial property and corporate advice to Paul and Adam Jones, directors of Severn Gorge Park Homes Ltd in the acquisition.

Tony said: “We were very pleased to assist them in their latest holiday and residential park acquisition and to work with Peter Willcock at Halls Estate agents throughout the deal.

“We are also pleased as a firm to be able to offer advice to clients in this sector, acting as we do on sales, acquisitions and refinancing deals throughout England and Wales.”