Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bridgnorth company adds holiday park to its multi-million pound portfolio

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A holiday park owner has added another multi-million pound asset to its portfolio.

Tim Edwards and Tomy Gibb
Tim Edwards and Tomy Gibb

Bridgnorth-based Severn Gorge Park Homes Ltd has acquired the 150 pitch holiday park Rhea Hall Caravan Park at Highley, near Bridgnorth, for an undisclosed sum.

Thursfields Solicitors directors Tony Gibb and Tim Edwards provided commercial property and corporate advice to Paul and Adam Jones, directors of Severn Gorge Park Homes Ltd in the acquisition.

Tony said: “We were very pleased to assist them in their latest holiday and residential park acquisition and to work with Peter Willcock at Halls Estate agents throughout the deal.

“We are also pleased as a firm to be able to offer advice to clients in this sector, acting as we do on sales, acquisitions and refinancing deals throughout England and Wales.”

The latest transaction gives the Severn Gorge Park Homes directors 15 sites in total, with further acquisitions planned.

Business
News
Bridgnorth
Shropshire
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News