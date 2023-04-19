Black Country pub temporarily closes for £125,000 refurbishment

The Forge Pub, Pensnett, Dudley

The Forge Pub in Pensnett, Dudley, closed on Monday, April 17, and work is now set to begin ahead of a planned reopening on Monday, May 1 – the early May bank holiday.

The Forge will reopen with a varied menu of pub favourites such as steak and ale pie served with chips, garden peas and gravy.

Drawn up plans on the the pub will look like once the refurbishment is complete

New additions on the menu include loaded fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives. Classic lagers on draught, cask ales and a variety of cocktails and G&Ts will also be available. The pub also offers a traditional sunday roast each week, all served with fluffy mashed potato, roast potatoes, seasonal veggies, home-made Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.

The new look is set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from ‘casual lunches to special celebrations’.

The refurbishment will also create new job opportunities, including a supervisor, assistant manager plus front and back of house roles.

With more than1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland and Wales, Marston’s sites range from their traditional local pubs and family-friendly pubs to their sites with a focus on a ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.

Theresa Babic, general manager of the Forge, said, “We are so excited to announce that the Forge will be receiving a refresh. We have invested over £125k into breathing new life into the Forge.

"Our pub is the perfect location for a pit-stop on a visit to the nearby Barrow Hill Local Nature Reserve or a relaxed family meal and is much loved by its regulars. We can't wait to welcome everybody back.“

Located in the south west area of Dudley, Pensnett, has a ‘traditional cosy pub’ feel and a well covered patio area.