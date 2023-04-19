Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black Country pub temporarily closes for £125,000 refurbishment

By Sunil MiddaDudleyBusinessPublished: Comments

A Black Country pub has temporarily closed as it is set to receive a new look in a £125,000 refurbishment.

The Forge Pub, Pensnett, Dudley
The Forge Pub, Pensnett, Dudley

The Forge Pub in Pensnett, Dudley, closed on Monday, April 17, and work is now set to begin ahead of a planned reopening on Monday, May 1 – the early May bank holiday.

The Forge will reopen with a varied menu of pub favourites such as steak and ale pie served with chips, garden peas and gravy.

Drawn up plans on the the pub will look like once the refurbishment is complete

New additions on the menu include loaded fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives. Classic lagers on draught, cask ales and a variety of cocktails and G&Ts will also be available. The pub also offers a traditional sunday roast each week, all served with fluffy mashed potato, roast potatoes, seasonal veggies, home-made Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.

The new look is set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from ‘casual lunches to special celebrations’.

Drawn up plans on the the pub will look like once the refurbishment is complete

The refurbishment will also create new job opportunities, including a supervisor, assistant manager plus front and back of house roles.

With more than1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland and Wales, Marston’s sites range from their traditional local pubs and family-friendly pubs to their sites with a focus on a ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.

Theresa Babic, general manager of the Forge, said, “We are so excited to announce that the Forge will be receiving a refresh. We have invested over £125k into breathing new life into the Forge.

"Our pub is the perfect location for a pit-stop on a visit to the nearby Barrow Hill Local Nature Reserve or a relaxed family meal and is much loved by its regulars. We can't wait to welcome everybody back.“

Drawn up plans on the the pub will look like once the refurbishment is complete

Located in the south west area of Dudley, Pensnett, has a ‘traditional cosy pub’ feel and a well covered patio area.

The pub is also dog friendly and is ideally situated for a drink and a meal before or after a walk at the nearby Barrow Hill Local Nature Reserve.

Business
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News