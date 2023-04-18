Notification Settings

Wedding dress business in administration

By John Corser

A wedding dress retailer with a shop in Birmingham city centrehas collapsed into administration.

David's Bridal in Birmingham city centre
David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy in the United States on Monday.

Andy Pear and Milan Vuceljic of Moorfields Advisory were subsequently appointed joint administrators to the UK business.

As well as the shop in Temple Row, which opened in 2016, there are others in Glasgow, London and Watford. The business employs around 100 people in the UK.

The US business has announced 9,000 job cuts out of a workforce of 11,000 people.

The UK shops remain open and the company intends to continue operating including by fulfilling all customer orders without disruption or delay. A sale of all or some of its assets is being explored.

The business was founded in the US in 1950, It has been struggling for several years and previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

