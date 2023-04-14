Ladder for the Black Country: Supporting early years care

Angels has recuited early years care practitioners

Angels Day Nursery is a well-established childcare setting, providing high quality inclusive care and education with sites in Walsall and Sutton Coldfield.

As well as being a place of learning, Angels takes pride in ensuring that all children are coming into a loving, caring environment where they are valued and listened to. Their goals are to ensure that each child reaches their potential whilst working in partnership with their families and the local community.

They have bright airy rooms with a fantastic outside play area, which is private, safe, and secure. They also offer a wide range of stimulating toys and equipment to suit all needs, ages and stages of development.

Through the Sector Based Work Academy Programme, Angels has successfully recruited early years care practitioners to support the existing workforce.

Those recruited will be enrolling onto apprenticeships, to enable them to continue their learning and gain the qualifications required for the role.

The programme was such a success that Angels are looking to deliver a further programme in May 2023 to help them recruit a number of additional early years care practitioners at their other branches.

If you are interested in a role as an early years care practitioner and want to join the next programme, contact: Anne Moore 01922 651100 or email anne.moore@ptp-training.co.uk