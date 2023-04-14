Notification Settings

Kidderminster Harriers pay tribute to former commercial manager

By Eleanor Lawson

Kidderminster Harriers football club has paid tribute to its former commercial manager, Phil Wright, who recently passed away.

Kidderminster Harriers' former commerical manager, Phil Wright.
The club will honour Phil before kick off on Saturday as they host AFC Telford.

The club said: "Harriers are saddened to hear of the recent death of former the club’s former commercial manager, Phil Wright.

"As well as working behind the scenes a number of years ago, Phil was a lifelong Harriers fan who continued to support the club long after his working days at Aggborough came to end.

"During that time, he enjoyed many successful seasons watching the Reds during the 80s and 90s.

"Phil backed us at home games here at Aggborough right up to passing just prior to the Easter weekend.

"Everyone here at the club extends their best wishes and sympathies to Phil’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

"We will remember his life prior to kick off on Saturday as we host AFC Telford."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

