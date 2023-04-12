More branch closures for Barclays

It was revealed last week that the Wombourne branch, near Wolverhampton, will close on July 12 and Oswestry's The Cross branch two days later.

They are among the two locations in Northern Ireland, one in Wales and 12 in England shutting in July. The Llangollen branch in North Wales will close on July 7.

It brings the total of Barclays branches closing this year to 73.

The banking industry has pointed to data showing that fewer people are using their branches to justify an increasing number of closures during recent years.

The pandemic also accelerated changes in how customers used banking services, with many learning for the first time how to bank from home.

However, critics say some of the more vulnerable members of society – especially those in older age groups who are less confident on the internet – will be left without access to services they understand.

With the latest closure announcement from Barclays, high street branches have set out plans to shut 228 sites since the start of this year.

Barclays said: "As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

"Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.