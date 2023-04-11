Greggs 'on track' to meet targets by 2025

Greggs

The news came as the company launched the third edition of its annual sustainability report – The Greggs Pledge, which sets out commitments to help make the world a better place.

Greggs said that, since launching the pledge in 2021, it has opened 789 Breakfast Clubs, feeding more than 49,000 children every school day.

It said it has reduced manufacturing food waste by 10 per cent and increased food redistribution of unsold food in shops by a further 10 per cent.

It has also opened the first Eco-Shop and achieved the National Equality Standard.

Roisin Currie, Chief Executive at Greggs, said: "When we first launched The Greggs Pledge, we committed to being transparent about – and accountable for – the areas where we believe we could drive the most change in making the world a better place.

"I am pleased to report that we are on track to meet each one of our ambitious targets that we set out to achieve by the end of 2025 making us both a stronger and better business.

"As we look to the year ahead, we are in a strong position to continue to make significant progress. By giving good food a second chance and redistributing it to those in need and reducing food waste, to implementing initiatives that directly tackle climate change, like continuing to switch to renewable energy, and ensuring we are committed to workplace diversity and inclusivity.