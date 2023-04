Easter bank holiday weekend supermarket opening hours

Supermarkets are changing their operating hours due to Easter.

Easter means shelves are currently filled with chocolate Easter eggs, hot cross buns, as people prepare to indulge.

Friday, April 7, Good Friday, is a bank holiday, and Monday, April 10, Easter Monday, is also a bank holiday.

Supermarkets are set to change their opening hours and will be closed on Easter Sunday, as Government rules mean stores across England and Wales larger than 280 square metres are forced to close on Easter Sunday.

Most shops will remain open on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Aldi

Aldi's opening hours according to its website are as follows:

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Asda

Asda's opening hours according to its website are as follows:

Asda Wolverhampton, Jack Hayward Way

Good Friday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Asda Heath Town

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 10pm

Asda Sedgley

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 10pm

Asda Coseley

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 10pm

Asda Tipton

Good Friday - 7am - 9pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Asda Darlaston

Good Friday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 6am - 8pm

Asda Great Bridge

Good Friday - Open 24 hours

Easter Saturday - 12am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Asda Brierley Hill

Good Friday - 7am - 9pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Asda Cannock

Good Friday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7.30am - 8pm

Asda Stafford

Good Friday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 6am - 8pm

Asda Oldbury

Good Friday - Open 24 hours

Easter Saturday - 12am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Lidl

Lidl Bilston

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 10pm

Lidl Finchfield

Good Friday - 10am - 4pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 10am - 4pm

Lidl Walsall

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 10pm

Lidl Wednesbury

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 10pm

Lidl Willenhall

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 10pm

Lidl West Bromwich

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 10pm

Lidl Great Bridge

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 10pm

Lidl Stafford

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 10pm

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer Wolverhampton

Good Friday - 8am - 6pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 6pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8.30am - 6pm

Marks & Spencer Wednesbury

Good Friday - 8am - 8pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Marks & Spencer Cannock

Good Friday - 8am - 8pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Marks & Spencer Stafford

Good Friday - 8am - 7pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 7pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 9am - 6pm

Morrisons

Morrisons Bilston

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Aldridge

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Burntwood

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Cannock

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Kingswinford

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Pendeford

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Walsall, Lichfield Street

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Wednesbury

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons Willenhall

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's St Marks Wolverhampton

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Wednesfield

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Perton

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Reedswood

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7.30am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Oldbury

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Amblecote

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Cannock

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury's Stafford

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Tesco

Tesco Wolverhampton

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 6pm

Tesco Willenhall

Good Friday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - midnight

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 6pm

Tesco Walsall

Good Friday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - midnight

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 6pm

Tesco West Bromwich

Good Friday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - midnight

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 6pm

Tesco Dudley

Good Friday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - midnight

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 6pm

Tesco Cannock

Good Friday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - midnight

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 6pm

Tesco Hednesford

Good Friday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - midnight

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 6pm

Tesco Brownhills

Good Friday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - midnight

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 6pm

Tesco Stafford

Good Friday - 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 6am - midnight

Easter Sunday - Closed