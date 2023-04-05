Hagley bar and restaurant for sale at £825k

The Va Bene restaurant in Hagley

The 3,000 sq ft former Va Bene restaurant at 127 Worcester Road is being sold through commercial property agents John Truslove for offers based on £825,000.

The three-storey building also has two floors of self-contained offices above.

Ben Truslove, joint managing director of Redditch-based John Truslove, said: “This is the perfect opportunity for someone who wants a turnkey bar restaurant which is ready to open quickly in a very desirable and affluent area."

Internally, the ground floor has been fitted out to provide approximately 80 covers with a reception area, main dining area, kitchen and store room, with a terrace providing potential for an outdoor dining/bar area to the rear.

The restaurant premises also has a basement providing storage and a cold store to the rear.

The first and second floors are configured as two good quality office suites, which are accessed by a separate door at the front of the building. The offices currently generate annual rental income of £12,096.