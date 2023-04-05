Hagley bar and restaurant for sale at £825k

The 3,000 sq ft former Va Bene restaurant at 127 Worcester Road is being sold through commercial property agents John Truslove for offers based on £825,000.
The three-storey building also has two floors of self-contained offices above.
Ben Truslove, joint managing director of Redditch-based John Truslove, said: “This is the perfect opportunity for someone who wants a turnkey bar restaurant which is ready to open quickly in a very desirable and affluent area."
Internally, the ground floor has been fitted out to provide approximately 80 covers with a reception area, main dining area, kitchen and store room, with a terrace providing potential for an outdoor dining/bar area to the rear.
The restaurant premises also has a basement providing storage and a cold store to the rear.
The first and second floors are configured as two good quality office suites, which are accessed by a separate door at the front of the building. The offices currently generate annual rental income of £12,096.
Viewings are by appointment only with John Truslove.