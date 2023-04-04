Virgin Media broadband users suffer outages to services

Virgin Media users have been suffering outages to their broadband all morning.

Users of Virgin Media across the UK reported problems with internet access, with website DownDetector showing thousands of reports of outages, with some starting around 1am.

In Wolverhampton, Virgin Media broadband was down around 4am, but the service was back up and running around 7am.

A map showing the Virgin Media outages. Photo: DownDetector

The Virgin Media website itself was also down as users could not check their official page for updates.

DownDetector’s data show when reports of outages rise above a normal baseline. By 1:53am the number of outage reports had risen to more than 15,000.

The company officially addressed the issue on its Twitter page, saying their teams were looking to identify the problem and fix it as quickly as possible.

We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres. Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected. — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) April 4, 2023