Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Virgin Media broadband users suffer outages to services

By Sunil MiddaBusinessPublished: Comments

Virgin Media broadband services across the region were down this morning after the company suffered an outage.

Virgin Media users have been suffering outages to their broadband all morning.
Virgin Media users have been suffering outages to their broadband all morning.

Users of Virgin Media across the UK reported problems with internet access, with website DownDetector showing thousands of reports of outages, with some starting around 1am.

In Wolverhampton, Virgin Media broadband was down around 4am, but the service was back up and running around 7am.

A map showing the Virgin Media outages. Photo: DownDetector

The Virgin Media website itself was also down as users could not check their official page for updates.

DownDetector’s data show when reports of outages rise above a normal baseline. By 1:53am the number of outage reports had risen to more than 15,000.

The company officially addressed the issue on its Twitter page, saying their teams were looking to identify the problem and fix it as quickly as possible.

Users have been reporting that their services are back up and running.

Business
News
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News