Surespan celebrates new factory opening

MP Wendy Morton and Mayor Andy Street open the new factory with owner Rainer Clover, centre

The site at Middlemore Lane was opened on Friday and holds a new laser cutting machine that represents an investment of £1.2 million.

The new development, which took three months to complete, will mean up to 20 new staff being taken on when it is in full operation.

Surespan, which is celebrating 35 years in 2023, says it is an investment in the future.

The business, which has its head office at Leamore Close, Leamore Industrial Estate, Bloxwich, makes access doors and roof hatches and the new building has been designed to meet and fulfil the strong and substantial market growth witnessed by the business over the last 12 to 18 months.

Production director Peter Haslam said: “We have implemented new quality control measures to ensure that our products meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.

The new facility also features a new brake press and welding bay.

The new laser cutting machine works off fibre-optic technology and is built to be energy efficient.

Technical director Paul Newman said, “Our team of experienced engineers, technicians, and production staff are dedicated to delivering high-quality products that meet the unique needs of our customers.

"With our expanded production capabilities, we are able to offer faster turnaround times and greater flexibility in our manufacturing process.

"Due to the current growth of the business, Surespan has invested in record levels of additional staff across the different sites, the new site will help us invest and expand our current workforce even more.”Tracy Sherratt, senior manager for the West Midlands at the British Business Bank, told the audience that £4.8million had been invested to date across the Marches by the bank.

“We’re keen to ensure smaller businesses from the Marches receive the funding they need to grow and therefore should consider the funding options available through the MEIF."

Commercial director Tom Davies said that the new factory would mean increased staffing levels.