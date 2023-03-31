Union to ballot Amazon staff at Rugeley fulfilment centre

FEATURES COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS Express & Star ......... 26/11/19 FOR HEATHER LARGE . Rugeley Amazon is getting ready for Black Friday and Christmas. Pictured, the outbound area..

The GMB's members at Amazon in Coventry have announced six further days of walk outs as the union begins ballots at five new sites including Rugeley.

More than 560 workers at the Coventry warehouse will down tools on April 16 to 18 and 21 to 23 which will bring the total number of strike days at the site to 14.

Hundreds of GMB members are to begin fresh ballots for industrial action at the fulfilment centres across the Midlands which also include Mansfield, Coalville, Kegworth and Rugby.

The ballots – which run for several weeks – will ask GMB members if they are willing to strike over a 50p pay rise enforced by Amazon management.

Amazon Coventry has been the focal point of three months of industrial action by GMB after they made history by staging the first ever UK Amazon strike.

Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said: “Industrial action is growing and this could fast become a summer of strike chaos Amazon.

“Three months ago Amazon told our members there was no money left for pay rises, yet through pressure, campaigning and strike action we’ve forced Amazon to sit up and take notice.

“Six further days of strike action in Coventry is a clear statement from our members they are worth more; they will not accept a pay rise of pennies from one of the world’s wealthiest corporations.

“With workers at five further sites starting ballots for industrial action this month, it’s clear Amazon need to urgently get serious and talk pay with GMB now.”