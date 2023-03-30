Notification Settings

Natwest branch in region part of 80 closures announced by five major banks

The Natwest bank branch in Aldridge is set to shut down as five major banks announced closures of 80 branches across the UK.

Natwest Aldridge is set to close down in July

Natwest in 30 Anchor Road, Aldridge is set to close down on July 20 later this year.

Also in the Staffordshire, the Tamworth Natwest branch will also be closing - on July 27 - with both branches included in a total of 40 closing across the UK.

Natwest will be shutting the doors of 40 of its branches, Lloyds is closing 26 branches, Halifax is to close nine, Bank of Scotland will close five and Royal Bank of Scotland will close two.

The closure of the Natwest branch in Aldridge will leave HSBC as the only bank in the village, and that also is a digital branch, with no counter service.

Bank closures have become the norm over the last few years as more people choose to do their banking online rather than in a branch.

According to a fact sheet regarding the Natwest Aldridge closure, the bank saw counter transactions for personal customers reduce by 53 per cent between January 2019 and January 2022, and that it was used by 13 personal customers on a regular basis in 2021.

The fact sheet also states that the branch was used by 128 regular business customers in 2021.

The closest Natwest branch to Aldridge now will be in Park Street, Walsall.

The full list of banks closing:

Natwest:

  1. NatWest Aldridge July 20

  2. NatWest Tamworth July 27

  3. NatWest Ashton-in-Makerfield June 27

  4. NatWest Rothwell June 28

  5. NatWest Tilehurst June 28

  6. NatWest Bletchley June 29

  7. NatWest Bristol July 4

  8. NatWest Croydon July 4

  9. NatWest Deal July 5

  10. NatWest London July 5

  11. NatWest Romford July 6

  12. NatWest Heald Green July 11

  13. NatWest Hull July 11

  14. NatWest Isleworth July 12

  15. NatWest Knowle July 12

  16. NatWest London July 13

  17. NatWest New Malden July 13

  18. NatWest Cardiff July 18

  19. NatWest Croydon July 19

  20. NatWest Street July 19

  21. NatWest Whitley Bay July 20

  22. NatWest Dorking July 25

  23. NatWest March July 25

  24. NatWest Peterborough July 26

  25. NatWest Blandford Forum August 1

  26. NatWest Wymondham August 1

  27. NatWest Knutsford August 2

  28. NatWest Runcorn August 2

  29. NatWest Stony Stratford August 3

  30. NatWest Bournemouth August 8

  31. NatWest Westbury on Trym August 8

  32. NatWest Brighouse August 9

  33. NatWest Fakenham August 10

  34. NatWest Ryde August 10

  35. NatWest Hertford August 15

  36. NatWest Brighton August 16

  37. NatWest Christchurch August 16

  38. NatWest London August 17

  39. NatWest Fulwood August 17

  40. NatWest Stratford November 30

Lloyds:

  1. Lloyds Benton July 17

  2. Lloyds Peterborough July 17

  3. Lloyds Fulwell July 20

  4. Lloyds Chapeltown July 24

  5. Lloyds London July 25

  6. Lloyds Carlton July 26

  7. Lloyds Cambridge July 31

  8. Lloyds Shepton Mallet July 31

  9. Lloyds Hazel Grove August 1

  10. Lloyds London August 1

  11. Lloyds London August 2

  12. Lloyds Tumble August 3

  13. Lloyds Eckington August 9

  14. Lloyds New Mills August 17

  15. Lloyds Corringham August 21

  16. Lloyds Wotton-Under-Edge August 23

  17. Lloyds Downham Market September 4

  18. Lloyds Shirebrook September 4

  19. Lloyds Sidmouth September 5

  20. Lloyds Porthcawl September 7

  21. Lloyds Withernsea September 12

  22. Lloyds Wellington September 13

  23. Lloyds Newcastle upon Tyne September 14

  24. Lloyds East Horsley September 18

  25. Lloyds Ystradgynlais September 19

  26. Lloyds Doncaster September 20

Halifax:

  1. Halifax Catford July 18

  2. Halifax Bristol July 19

  3. Halifax Tadcaster August 22

  4. Halifax Denton August 30

  5. Halifax Otley September 5

  6. Halifax Newton Aycliffe September 6

  7. Halifax Porthcawl September 7

  8. Halifax Newmarket September 11

  9. Halifax Mirfield September 21

Bank of Scotland:

  1. Bank of Scotland Bearsden July 25

  2. Bank of Scotland Edinburgh July 26

  3. Bank of Scotland Pollokshields July 27

  4. Bank of Scotland Cults August 14

Royal Bank of Scotland:

  1. RBS Tranent July 27

  2. RBS Johnstone August 15

Business
News
Aldridge
Walsall
Local Hubs
