Natwest branch in region part of 80 closures announced by five major banks

Natwest in 30 Anchor Road, Aldridge is set to close down on July 20 later this year.
Also in the Staffordshire, the Tamworth Natwest branch will also be closing - on July 27 - with both branches included in a total of 40 closing across the UK.
Natwest will be shutting the doors of 40 of its branches, Lloyds is closing 26 branches, Halifax is to close nine, Bank of Scotland will close five and Royal Bank of Scotland will close two.
The closure of the Natwest branch in Aldridge will leave HSBC as the only bank in the village, and that also is a digital branch, with no counter service.
Bank closures have become the norm over the last few years as more people choose to do their banking online rather than in a branch.
According to a fact sheet regarding the Natwest Aldridge closure, the bank saw counter transactions for personal customers reduce by 53 per cent between January 2019 and January 2022, and that it was used by 13 personal customers on a regular basis in 2021.
The fact sheet also states that the branch was used by 128 regular business customers in 2021.
The closest Natwest branch to Aldridge now will be in Park Street, Walsall.
The full list of banks closing:
Natwest:
NatWest Aldridge July 20
NatWest Tamworth July 27
NatWest Ashton-in-Makerfield June 27
NatWest Rothwell June 28
NatWest Tilehurst June 28
NatWest Bletchley June 29
NatWest Bristol July 4
NatWest Croydon July 4
NatWest Deal July 5
NatWest London July 5
NatWest Romford July 6
NatWest Heald Green July 11
NatWest Hull July 11
NatWest Isleworth July 12
NatWest Knowle July 12
NatWest London July 13
NatWest New Malden July 13
NatWest Cardiff July 18
NatWest Croydon July 19
NatWest Street July 19
NatWest Whitley Bay July 20
NatWest Dorking July 25
NatWest March July 25
NatWest Peterborough July 26
NatWest Blandford Forum August 1
NatWest Wymondham August 1
NatWest Knutsford August 2
NatWest Runcorn August 2
NatWest Stony Stratford August 3
NatWest Bournemouth August 8
NatWest Westbury on Trym August 8
NatWest Brighouse August 9
NatWest Fakenham August 10
NatWest Ryde August 10
NatWest Hertford August 15
NatWest Brighton August 16
NatWest Christchurch August 16
NatWest London August 17
NatWest Fulwood August 17
NatWest Stratford November 30
Lloyds:
Lloyds Benton July 17
Lloyds Peterborough July 17
Lloyds Fulwell July 20
Lloyds Chapeltown July 24
Lloyds London July 25
Lloyds Carlton July 26
Lloyds Cambridge July 31
Lloyds Shepton Mallet July 31
Lloyds Hazel Grove August 1
Lloyds London August 1
Lloyds London August 2
Lloyds Tumble August 3
Lloyds Eckington August 9
Lloyds New Mills August 17
Lloyds Corringham August 21
Lloyds Wotton-Under-Edge August 23
Lloyds Downham Market September 4
Lloyds Shirebrook September 4
Lloyds Sidmouth September 5
Lloyds Porthcawl September 7
Lloyds Withernsea September 12
Lloyds Wellington September 13
Lloyds Newcastle upon Tyne September 14
Lloyds East Horsley September 18
Lloyds Ystradgynlais September 19
Lloyds Doncaster September 20
Halifax:
Halifax Catford July 18
Halifax Bristol July 19
Halifax Tadcaster August 22
Halifax Denton August 30
Halifax Otley September 5
Halifax Newton Aycliffe September 6
Halifax Porthcawl September 7
Halifax Newmarket September 11
Halifax Mirfield September 21
Bank of Scotland:
Bank of Scotland Bearsden July 25
Bank of Scotland Edinburgh July 26
Bank of Scotland Pollokshields July 27
Bank of Scotland Cults August 14
Royal Bank of Scotland:
RBS Tranent July 27
RBS Johnstone August 15