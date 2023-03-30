Natwest branch in region part of 80 closures announced by five major banks

Natwest Aldridge is set to close down in July

Natwest in 30 Anchor Road, Aldridge is set to close down on July 20 later this year.

Also in the Staffordshire, the Tamworth Natwest branch will also be closing - on July 27 - with both branches included in a total of 40 closing across the UK.

Natwest will be shutting the doors of 40 of its branches, Lloyds is closing 26 branches, Halifax is to close nine, Bank of Scotland will close five and Royal Bank of Scotland will close two.

The closure of the Natwest branch in Aldridge will leave HSBC as the only bank in the village, and that also is a digital branch, with no counter service.

Bank closures have become the norm over the last few years as more people choose to do their banking online rather than in a branch.

According to a fact sheet regarding the Natwest Aldridge closure, the bank saw counter transactions for personal customers reduce by 53 per cent between January 2019 and January 2022, and that it was used by 13 personal customers on a regular basis in 2021.

The fact sheet also states that the branch was used by 128 regular business customers in 2021.

The closest Natwest branch to Aldridge now will be in Park Street, Walsall.

The full list of banks closing:

Natwest:

NatWest Aldridge July 20 NatWest Tamworth July 27 NatWest Ashton-in-Makerfield June 27 NatWest Rothwell June 28 NatWest Tilehurst June 28 NatWest Bletchley June 29 NatWest Bristol July 4 NatWest Croydon July 4 NatWest Deal July 5 NatWest London July 5 NatWest Romford July 6 NatWest Heald Green July 11 NatWest Hull July 11 NatWest Isleworth July 12 NatWest Knowle July 12 NatWest London July 13 NatWest New Malden July 13 NatWest Cardiff July 18 NatWest Croydon July 19 NatWest Street July 19 NatWest Whitley Bay July 20 NatWest Dorking July 25 NatWest March July 25 NatWest Peterborough July 26 NatWest Blandford Forum August 1 NatWest Wymondham August 1 NatWest Knutsford August 2 NatWest Runcorn August 2 NatWest Stony Stratford August 3 NatWest Bournemouth August 8 NatWest Westbury on Trym August 8 NatWest Brighouse August 9 NatWest Fakenham August 10 NatWest Ryde August 10 NatWest Hertford August 15 NatWest Brighton August 16 NatWest Christchurch August 16 NatWest London August 17 NatWest Fulwood August 17 NatWest Stratford November 30

Lloyds:

Lloyds Benton July 17 Lloyds Peterborough July 17 Lloyds Fulwell July 20 Lloyds Chapeltown July 24 Lloyds London July 25 Lloyds Carlton July 26 Lloyds Cambridge July 31 Lloyds Shepton Mallet July 31 Lloyds Hazel Grove August 1 Lloyds London August 1 Lloyds London August 2 Lloyds Tumble August 3 Lloyds Eckington August 9 Lloyds New Mills August 17 Lloyds Corringham August 21 Lloyds Wotton-Under-Edge August 23 Lloyds Downham Market September 4 Lloyds Shirebrook September 4 Lloyds Sidmouth September 5 Lloyds Porthcawl September 7 Lloyds Withernsea September 12 Lloyds Wellington September 13 Lloyds Newcastle upon Tyne September 14 Lloyds East Horsley September 18 Lloyds Ystradgynlais September 19 Lloyds Doncaster September 20

Halifax:

Halifax Catford July 18 Halifax Bristol July 19 Halifax Tadcaster August 22 Halifax Denton August 30 Halifax Otley September 5 Halifax Newton Aycliffe September 6 Halifax Porthcawl September 7 Halifax Newmarket September 11 Halifax Mirfield September 21

Bank of Scotland:

Bank of Scotland Bearsden July 25 Bank of Scotland Edinburgh July 26 Bank of Scotland Pollokshields July 27 Bank of Scotland Cults August 14

Royal Bank of Scotland: