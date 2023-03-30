Ladder for the Black County: Home care manager overcame challenges to complete apprenticeship

Aimee Facer

But then the Covid-19 pandemic struck, and Aimee was forced to continue her studies virtually while also leading her staff through lockdowns and restrictions, and caring for her three children.

Despite this, the manager at Home Instead Solihull has now successfully completed her Level 5 leadership and management apprenticeship in health and social care.

Home Instead Solihull provides quality home care within the local community.

Aimee, aged 34, from Sheldon, Birmingham, said: “When I started the course it was about making time for my studies, but then Covid threw a spanner in the works.

“It was also a struggle because of working from home with three young children aged 14, 11 and 10.

“It was difficult, particularly because of the various guidelines, and it felt sometimes as if I was splitting myself into ten to manage everything.

“But my BCTG tutor Kay Eaton gave clear direction and expectation and the more I did on the course, the better I felt.

“I am pleased and proud of myself that I stuck with the course, and I credit Kay for a lot of that.”

Aimee added: “The owner had a lot of faith in me in terms of personal growth and taking on the manager’s registration.

“My role as registered manager is supporting my staff with their growth and development and caring for our clients which is currently 54.

Aimee’s tutor Kay Eaton, who works in internal quality assurance at BCTG, which is part of Ladder for the Black Country, said: “Aimee has battled through covid, keeping her team of care workers going to their service users, as well has completing her apprenticeship

“We have worked together weekly to get this done, and Aimee has shown tremendous resilience and adaptability to successfully complete her course despite all that Covid threw at her.

“We are delighted that she was able to overcome the various challenges which arose throughout the pandemic and not only complete her studies, but manage her business as well.”