Record year for Barberry Group

Henry Bellfield, managing director of Barberry Group.

In the Belbroughton-based group’s most successful year to date it generated a turnover of £73.3 million – up from £31.7m a year before – and profits before tax of £17.1m for the year to the end of June compared to £3.7m in 2020-2021.

Managing director Henry Bellfield said: “As we celebrate Barberry’s 40th anniversary, it is enormously satisfying to report that we have enjoyed a record-breaking year. Our investment and development strategy, with a focus on sectors with strong long-term growth drivers, has been highly successful and we are looking to the future with confidence.”

Mr Bellfield added that the group continued to make progress in its development of industrial and logistics assets and has benefitted from the strong structural demand.

It was an exceptionally busy year for Barberry, with a significant number of developments and transactions coming to fruition.

The group secured £3m from disposals of commercial and residential assets. These disposals, together with the net rental income, contributed £19.2m to operating profits during the financial year.

Rental income from commercial and residential properties was £1.3m from £1.5m a year earlier. The reduction is largely attributable to the disposal of properties during the year.

The group also continues to promote and bring forward strategic sites for residential and employment development under both existing agreements with landowners and direct ownership and continually seeks new opportunities.

“Our strategy to increase value through asset management initiatives, refurbishment and redevelopment continues and we constantly review the portfolio and seek to dispose of assets where no further asset enhancement opportunities exist, allowing capital to be recycled into other growth opportunities.

“As we look ahead, it is encouraging to note that the group is in a very strong position to benefit from re-priced investment and development opportunities wherever they might arise,” added Mr Bellfield.