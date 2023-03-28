RE Martin wins three new contracts

The new Walsall health centre

The family-run firm at Spring Road Industrial Estate has taken on extra staff to deliver the projects in the Midlands and Milton Keynes.

The largest contract is Weldon Village Academy, a £30 million new secondary school near Corby which is meeting increased demand for pupil places in the area. RE Martin has been appointed by BAM Construct UK to manage the internal decorating of the three-storey building which is due to open this September.

Closer to home, the company has been appointed by contractor Speller Metcalfe to work on a new £9m health centre near Walsall town centre set to open its doors in 2024. Located on the corner of Hatherton Road and Hatherton Street, the centre will bring together four GP practices under one roof and serve more than 25,000 patients. Construction company Willmott Dixon has also hired RE Martin to decorate the new Watling Primary School and Nursery in Milton Keynes, which will serve families living in the new Western Expansion Area and is set to open to children in September 2023.

Emmet Martin, operations director at RE Martin, said: “2023 is proving to be another busy year for RE Martin and we’re delighted to be delivering these contracts for our longstanding contractor clients.

“These developments are all important facilities to benefit local people. We’re proud to provide finishing works that will make the buildings look their best and stand the test of time.”

The company has just been announced as a finalist in the Johnstone’s Painter of the Year Awards for its work on High School Leckhampton. The winners will be announced in June.