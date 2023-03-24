Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: Top chef helping Ladder at national event

By John Corser

A top Midlands chef is joining The Ladder Foundation on its stand at the National Apprenticeship and School Leavers Event and Conference.

Liam Dillon

Liam Dillon, owner of award-winning The Boat Inn in Lichfield, has worked worldwide at top restaurants including for MasterChef host Marcus Wareing and has appeared twice on the BBC’s Great British Menu.

He will be joining the stand on Tuesday, March 28 between 1pm and 3pm to provide some interactive sessions around hospitality.

Determined to give back to his industry, Liam has created a special hospitality development programme for his old school, King Edward VI in Lichfield, to help pupils gain valuable paid work experience before entering the hospitality sector or applying to higher education.

Anyone interested in applying for an apprenticeship can book a free place at the event and conference at Millennium Point, Birmingham between 9.30am and 3pm at nationalapprenticeshipevents.co.uk/book-your-free-places

It will be an opportunity to access quality advice, guidance and support to help young people to choose the best apprenticeship and find out about other career options from a host of employers and training providers in the region.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

