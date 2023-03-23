New B&M opens doors for first time in Tamworth

The new store is open in Tamworth

The discount retailer has opened up off Ninian Way, Wilnecote, Tamworth with the store also including a garden centre selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

Store colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community and chose Tamworth Food Bank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new store.

Tamworth Food Bank aim to combat poverty and hunger in the community, by supporting local people who are in crisis, providing three days’ worth of nutritionally balanced emergency food to those in need.

They have a dedicated team of volunteers who put together food parcels, using a person-centred approach by catering to individual needs to ensure that their support has maximum impact.