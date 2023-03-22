25 new jobs as Dreams opens 260,000 sq ft distribution warehouse in Willenhall

The cutting of the ribbon at the new warehouse

It marks a significant milestone in Dreams’ growth strategy.

The 260,000 sq ft site is Dreams’ largest distribution centre, within its network of 18 sites across the UK and follows a £2 million investment.

With consumers demanding faster and more flexible deliveries from retailers, Dreams’ new warehouse will help to improve product availability and provide shorter lead times for customers. Built to serve the whole of the UK, the Willenhall site will reduce the length of handling time between a purchase leaving the bed factory and arriving at the customer’s home.

Dreams delivery vehicles cover 4.5 million miles a year, delivering to customers and transporting products around the country. The central location of the new warehouse will have a substantial impact on Dreams’ carbon footprint by improving distribution efficiencies. This will help to reduce delivery mileage by 150,000 year on year.

The warehouse is now fully operational and includes improved facilities for more than 100 staff working on site. The majority of colleagues have been relocated from Dreams site in Wednesbury. The Wednesbury warehouse will remain open to house Feather & Black stock.

Currently Dreams delivers to customers across the UK through its 12 delivery centres and fleet of 155 home delivery vehicles. As with all Dreams beds, weekday delivery is free of charge.

Jonathan Hirst, chief executive of Dreams, said: “Customers are increasingly expecting quicker deliveries, even with big-ticket items such as beds. At Dreams we are always looking for ways to better serve our customers. That’s why we have made a significant investment in our distribution and delivery infrastructure with the opening of our new Willenhall warehouse. This is a major step forward in delivering on our growth strategy, and will mean we continue building on our position as the UK’s Most Loved bed retailer.”

Dreams, established in 1985, has 2,300 staff across the UK. It sells 14,000 mattresses, bases and headboards per week to customers nationwide through its network of more than 200 stores and online.