Work on 70 acres of land at i54 under way to make it ready for new firms

The two plots of land

The work is ongoing at the i54 South Staffordshire site near Wolverhampton and covers two plots of land, including 60 acres on the recently completed extension.

It means land 73 acres of land at the site will be open for companies to come in and build on once the developments at the areas are complete.

An access road will first be built for the occupier on the main site, beginning next month, while construction on the western extension plot will start later this month.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Councillor Philip White, said: “Further development at i54 South Staffordshire is great news for the site and the local economy, with more employment opportunities in the pipeline. We know the occupiers want to be operating as soon as possible.

“Seeing construction beginning of the final plots along with the main i54 South Staffordshire site along with the first on the western extension is a significant milestone. With other businesses ready to begin development soon and keen interest in the remaining plot, we can expect to see more activity in the coming months.

“The success of i54 South Staffordshire demonstrates how we’re delivering on our long-term economic growth strategy. This sets out how we plan to develop our key transport corridors, complete major infrastructure projects with partners and attract investors which support job creation. Ultimately this activity generates business rates which in turn supports the funding of public services.

“The strength of our partnership with Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire councils has been the real driver in the success achieved so far.”

i54 South Staffordshire was delivered by a partnership of Staffordshire County Council, Wolverhampton Council and South Staffordshire Council. The western extension was completed last year and will support the creation of more than 1,000 jobs when fully occupied.

The works included the construction of a one-kilometre road linking the main i54 site to the new extension, new footpaths and cycleways, diverting and improving the public bridleway, drainage works, the planting of 10,000 trees and the development of a further access road to serve future occupiers.

Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy Councillor Stephen Simkins said: “We are determined to build on the success of what is already one of the UK’s premier advanced manufacturing business parks - and these construction works mean we are now very close to welcoming new occupiers at i54.

“The power of this cannot be underestimated in terms of the boost to our economy and the hundreds of good-quality jobs it will deliver for local people.

“i54 is also just one of the many investment opportunities we promoted through the Wolverhampton Investment Prospectus at MIPIM last week and the i54 partnership with Staffordshire County Council and South Staffordshire Council is a prime example of how effective our collaborative approach to delivering on skills, jobs and growth is.”

South Staffordshire Council leader Councillor Roger Lees added: "i54 South Staffordshire continues to be one of the flagship sites for our district in terms of future growth, prosperity and highly skilled jobs.