Grand opening for £2.5m warehouse

The grand opening on was a positive occasion for the business yet also poignant, as the new building is a tribute to a Latham’s employee who died in 2022.

Following continued growth and demands for its products, Latham’s needed extra warehouse space to hold more stock.

The new 18,000 sq ft facility is now enabling Latham’s to move stock from its main operations warehouse at 35-37 Hainge Road and expand its manufacturing facilities, having commissioned a new £1m automated powder coating facility.

Due to the new warehouse’s impressive 14-metre height, racking has been installed to take advantage of the additional space in the air. Over 8,000 doors can now be accessed by a new fleet of bendi-trucks.

The new warehouse also features a three-storey office block to house Latham’s expanding departments. This is much needed. In just two years, the Latham’s team has grown from 50 members of staff to 80 – with further growth predicted soon.

The Latham’s team held a grand opening ceremony for the new facilities on March 10 attended by the Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Richard Jones, who cut the ceremonial ribbon. Nicy Morgan from the Sandwell Business Growth Team was also there to underline Sandwell Council’s support for the local business community.

More than 150 people attended – staff, friends and family of the Latham’s team.

Councillor Jones said: “My consort and I were delighted to be in Tividale on a very special day for Latham’s Steel Security Doors – a significant employer in Sandwell. We were bowled over to see the new site and I congratulate Alex Latham and his team for the hard work and investment they have put into these amazing facilities.

“On a wider scale, the development means jobs and prosperity for Sandwell and Latham’s continued growth and innovation are representative of the ingenuity of manufacturers in our borough. I’m keen to share the message that Sandwell Council is always here to support and champion our local businesses.”

Showing attendees around the warehouse, managing director Alex Latham revealed a plaque dedicated to the late general manager Brian Clark, who passed away last year. It accompanies a touching homage: a pair of Brian’s steel toe-capped boots set into concrete.

“The building is our tribute to Brian, for his 10 years of loyal service to Latham’s,” said Mr Latham. “Brian was employee number one and started back in 2010. He gave me the strength and courage as a young entrepreneur, fulfilling a father-figure role as well as a role model for all staff that started thereon after. I miss him so much; I will do everything I can to make him proud.”

The £2.5m warehouse project was self-funded by Latham’s, reflecting the company’s drive towards growth through continued reinvestment.