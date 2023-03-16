Omar is new president of Asian Business Chamber of Commerce in Birmingham

Pictured from left to right: seated - Fajli Bibi, Neelam Afzal, Omar Rashid, Sapreena Kumari, Mal Powar. Standing - Ahmer Nawaz, Aulfat Bi Head, Harmesh Singh Pooni, Aftab Chughtai, Gurdas Singh, Monica Ghai, Sartaj Gill

The organisation held its AGM at Chamber House in Edgbaston, where Neelam Afzal, partner and employment law solicitor of Wildings Solicitors, and Sapreena Kumari, executive director for admissions and student recruitment at Staffordshire University, were appointed as vice presidents.

The other committee members named included Tarnbir Athwal (Desicity.com), Aulfat Bi Head (Innovation 4 Business) Fajli Bibi (Faj Transformation Consultancy Ltd), Aftab Chughtai MBE (Aftabs), Monica Ghai (Shakespeare Martineau LLP), Sartaj Gill (Housman Consulting Ltd) and Indy Goraya (Bluebird Care Solihull and Birmingham).

Others were Ahmer Nawaz (Fraser Russell Limited), Mal Powar (Santander Corporate & Investment Banking), Gurdas Singh (WANAMA) and Harmesh Singh Pooni (Finance 4 Business).

Mr Rashid, the owner and director of The HR Dept at Birmingham and Wolverhampton, has been on the ABCC executive board since 2019 and said: “I look forward to what is going to be an exciting year ahead.

“Together, we understand our responsibilities in being the voice of the Asian Business community. To ensure that we provide the very best platform Asian businesses can benefit from.

“As a board we will strive to ensure we maximise new partnerships and new opportunities ensuring we provide value for our members.”

Henrietta Brealey, CEO of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said: “The ABCC is a dynamic part of our Chamber family as a leading network for, and gateway to engaging with, the region’s Asian business community.

“I am delighted welcome our new committee members and Presidents team. Together with ABCC director Anjum Khan, they bring a wide range of skills, industry experience and perspectives to the leadership of this influential organisation - it’s set to be an exciting year.

“I’d also like to thank our outgoing co-president, Amina Hussain and the committee members completing their terms this year.