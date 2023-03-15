Wolverhampton business giving away £100 tank of fuel every week to local people

AMV Couriers will give away a tank of fuel worth up to £100 to someone local every week.

AMV Couriers is launching the weekly competition 'Free Fuel Fridays' for anyone in the WV, WS, DY, ST, SY, TF and B postcodes.

These cover areas including Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley, Sandwell, Birmingham, Stafford, Shrewsbury, Shifnal, Telford, and Market Drayton.

All people have to do is follow AMV Couriers - Free Fuel Fridays on Facebook or Instagram and comment on their competition post, which will go online on a Saturday.

They will then choose one person from the comments every week and go with them to their petrol station of choice to receive a free tank of petrol or diesel.

The firm also states: "The prize is transferrable, so if you can't drive or don't have a vehicle, you will still be a winner!"

Director Daryl Tranter said the company had started the competition "to try and get more exposure and get our name out there."

The first competition went live on Saturday, so there are still three days left to enter this week's competition and be in with the chance of winning a free tank of fuel.