Ten-bedroom Victorian home overlooking a Wolverhampton park is put for auction

38 Park Road East

With a guide price of £350,000 plus, at Bond Wolfe’s next auction, the detached Victorian period home at 38 Park Road East is in need of modernisation throughout.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “It is an imposing and attractive double-fronted property.

"This house would make an ideal large family home, just a short walk from the city centre and situated in a popular residential area overlooking Wolverhampton’s West Park.

“Alternatively it may be suitable for development into potentially eight self-contained flats or an HMO – house of multiple occupancy – subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

“We expect high degrees of interest from both investors and developers when this property goes under the hammer."

The house stands behind a front garden with a gated side driveway with gardens to the rear. Inside on the ground floor there are three reception rooms, a hall, shower with WC, breakfast room, kitchen, rear lobby, utility room, pantry and access to a cellar.

There are six rooms on the first floor, two kitchens, a utility room, shower room with WC and a separate WC. On the second floor there are four rooms, a kitchen, shower room with WC and eaves storage.

Dozens of properties across the Black Country will be among 186 lots listed for sale in Bond Wolfe’s next auction which is due to start at 9am on Thursday, March 30.

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.