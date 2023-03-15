Notification Settings

Rail strikes have hit hospitality by up to £600m, trade body claims

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

The combined rail and tube strikes taking place across the country this week are set to cost hospitality as much as £600 million, according to leading trade body UKHospitality.

The hospitality industry has been impacted

Hospitality businesses continue to suffer millions in lost sales as a result of the dispute, which is also significantly impacting workers and consumers.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “This week’s rail and tube strikes will heap further disruption on hospitality, particularly in central London, with the potential to cost the sector as much as £600 million in lost sales.

"Our pubs, bars, coffee shops, hotels and restaurants, to name a few, continue to suffer as collateral damage, with total lost sales since the start of the dispute last year now expected to reach more than £3 billion.

“The disruption impacts are felt far and wide. Businesses lose crucial sales, workers are often unable to work and earn, and the public are forced to cancel plans with family and friends.

“As we approach the valuable Easter season and head towards the summer, it’s essential that all sides continue negotiations as a matter of urgency and reach a resolution that avoids even more disruption that impacts workers, consumers and businesses.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

