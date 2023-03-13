West Midlands-based Siddall Jones enjoys record sales

Ed Siddall Jones

Ed Siddall-Jones, managing director of Siddall Jones, completed 99 deals in 2022, which puts him in first place in the nine English regions and second overall in the UK in the EG Radius Leaderboards.

And the firm he founded in 2012, Siddall Jones, had a record 180 sales and acquisitions throughout the year, nearly double that of the nearest rival.

Mr Siddall-Jones ranks seventh out of ten in the UK for retail sales, transacting a total of 122,088 sq ft in 2022, which also places him fourth in the West Midlands.

Siddall Jones has two offices covering the West Midlands region, in The Mint, Icknield Street, Birmingham, and with a Black Country focus, at King Charles House, Castle Hill, Dudley.

Mr Siddall-Jones said: “We are a young and energetic team who don’t shy away from doing a deal, small or large.

“We have a dedicated client base and been fortunate enough to have grown the business organically over the past ten years, and had a lot of fun along the way.

“The results are a fantastic achievement and testament to our hardworking team, who are driven to deliver the best possible outcome for our clients. We are thrilled to once again be crowned the most Active Agent in the West Midlands.”