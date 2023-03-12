Half a century trading marked with celebrations and plaque unveiling at Bilston market

Deputy Mayor of Wolverhampton, Dr Mike Hardacre, and consort Lynn Hardacre with market traders and staff

A day of fun with children’s entertainment took place on Saturday, while Deputy Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, unveiled a plaque for the 50-year milestone.

He said: "It was an extremely enjoyable event celebrating 50 years of good value food and clothing on the market.

"It was a pleasure to work with the market traders and the council to ensure it went smoothly.

"There was a very good turnout. The market traders who had been there for 50 years were presented with floral bouquets."

Other attractions at the event included free face painting, balloon animals for youngsters and a special offer on afternoon teas.

Shannon Bennett, one of the market managers, said: "It's been really busy and people have been in good spirits.

Deputy Mayor of Wolverhampton, Dr Mike Hardacre, unveiling a plaque to mark 50 years of Bilston indoor market hall

"It's lovely to be a part of it. Everyone is like a family on the market.

"We've got six traders who have been there since the beginning."

Bilston indoor market first opened on March 12,1973 with 88 stalls providing residents with a wide range of goods and services.

Some of the businesses from that time are still trading, including Bennetts café, Julie Hopkins hosiery, Nicholls fruit and veg, Pritchard’s fruit and veg, Sand’s Fish and Lawson Thomas meat, poultry and deli.

Bilston indoor and outdoor markets now include almost 200 stalls, offering a huge range of goods and services including fresh foods, fruit and vegetables, meat and fish, a large range of fashion, jewellery and shoes and household items.

There is also a café so shoppers can take a break and relax, as well as free car parking close by.

Opening times are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 8.30am to 4pm.