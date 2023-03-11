The darts-mad Black Country pub where managers and regulars have become friends

The Cottage Spring in Dudley with Tony and Shelly Price

Eight years on, and they are still loving life running it for Black Country Ales, where they say the customers they have met over the years have now become friends.

Sharing about what it was like when the couple first took over the pub, Shelly, 53, says: "We had done some relief work for Black Country ales, and then we were asked if we wanted to take a look at this pub, checked it out, had an interview and we decided we would take it on and have been here ever since.

"We had run pubs before, the Golden Lion for Marston's, but this was the first proper taking over a pub with Black Country Ales as previously it was just relief work.

"When we did take over, we didn't know anybody in the area of anyone that came into the pub.

"It was hard at first but once we got to know the customers and build relationships, it has become great and it is running really well. For a small boozer, it is great.

"The people that come in, they're not customers anymore but they have become friends now. At first it was a little difficult as they were trying to suss out at the beginning and we were too, but it take a bit of time and effort to build relationships and it worked out.

"We are still enjoying it as ever before."

Pubs of course have been facing a tough period following the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis, with the hospitality industry being one of the most hard-hit areas.

Speaking about what it has been like, Shelly adds: "Covid was a really weird time. The day we were told to close the pub, everyone went silent and some were crying.

"We pulled the last pint and then everyone had gone by 8pm. It was like a ghost town around here with nobody around, it was a strange time.

"We started doing pub takeout lunches once a week, taking telephone orders - that kept us going a bit during the time and it allowed us to give people the feel of a pub, as we gave bottles of beer and beer mats, and it also allowed us to keep in tough with people as well.

"With the energy crisis, I think it goes one of two ways.

"People will either not come out at all as they cannot afford it, or in order to save on their own bulls they will come here to have the warmth, and I think it has worked for us in that way as we are still getting people coming in.

"We always have the fire lit, and so it is a warm, cosy environment and it is the company too, rather than sitting at home on your own, people come in, enjoy having a chat and the warmth we provide for them."

The Cottage Spring is really popular with locals but also from people from across the Black Country as it has become very popular for its darts competitions.

According to Shelly and Tony, it is a darts-mad pub. They run a league on a Monday night, and their pub is the head office.

Then on Tuesdays there is an in-house darts tournament, and regular quiz nights on Thursdays, and Saturdays they have entertainment, and so there feel that there is a bit for everyone to keep all entertained and it has helped the pub in its popularity.

Sharing about the drinks they serve alongside Black Country Ales, and what it is like for the couple to run the pub, Shelly added: "The BFG drink is the most popular ale and everyone loves it.

"We even serve it in jugs as well and most people go for the jugs. We have six ales and two ciders, as well as all the regular drinks as well.

"We have received a lot of support from locals and regulars, they have helped on fundraisers and we have built a fantastic relationship with these people.

"We would like to thank for everybody for their support over the last eight years, it has been great.

"And finally, as the pubs face a tough period, remember that if you don't use your pub, you will lost it - it is that simple.