Ladder for Staffordshire: Apprentice finds perfect role

Valyou

Charlie Dance, from Burntwood, joined Valyou Recruitment, a Burntwood-based firm that specialises in the construction industry, on a Kickstart programme in November 2021.

He did so well that he was taken on as a trainee payroll administrator in March last year, and started a Level 2 accountancy apprenticeship alongside that role in September, helped by PTP.

Charlie, aged 23, said: “After leaving school, I was always interested in doing an apprenticeship and after many failed job interviews due to a lack of experience my desire for an apprenticeship only grew

“When the option to do a Level 2 accountancy apprenticeship at Valyou arose, learning the basics of bookkeeping and the accounting system, I jumped at the opportunity.

“I am handling invoicing and payroll to make sure that our workers are paid correctly and on time, plus I work on our internal database, finding ways to efficiently present and find information as well as keeping it up to date and relevant.

“So far it’s been the perfect blend between on the job experience and in-class learning, and being able to see the progress I’ve made since I started is really encouraging.”

Charlie added: “If you’re interested in gaining a qualification but are worried about not earning or gaining work experience, then an apprenticeship might be what you’re looking for.”

Jason Challoner, managing director of Valyou, explained how he works closely with PTP to find the right people and courses.

Mr Challoner said: “Charlie is doing really well in his role and has definitely benefited from the support provided by PTP.

“We’ve always been pleased to work with PTP when recruiting apprentices, as they have the specialist knowledge and skills required to help us find the right people and to then arrange their training and ongoing development.”

Gill Durkin, business executive at PTP, part of the BCTG Group, said: “We’re thrilled to learn how well Charlie is getting on, although we’re not surprised as Valyou is a company that is passionate about developing workers’ skills and giving people a chance to grow through education.”