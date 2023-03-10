Higgs named region’s best law firm

Nick Taylor

Hosted by ITV's Emma Jesson, the 21st Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards recognised and celebrated the high calibre of legal work that takes place across Birmingham and the West Midlands and nationally.

Nick Taylor, managing partner of Higgs LLP, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to secure this award. There were some incredible regional and national firms nominated for awards and recognition was given to many talented individuals within the profession. To be named as the best in our category is a fantastic achievement.

“We work hard to offer an innovative and industry-leading service to our clients and business partners across multiple specialist areas. At the core of everything we do are our people. We have some of the region’s leading legal professionals and they ensure we continue to offer excellence.

“I’d like to offer a huge thank you and congratulations to everyone at Higgs for making the firm what it is today after almost 150 years of heritage.”

The Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards covered 12 categories and all nominations were judged by an experienced panel of independent judges, brought together from the world of law, business and academia.

Each of the finalists in the Regional Law Firm of the Year award were rigorously interviewed before a decision was made.

Law Society president Tony McDaid paid tribute to the region’s talent.

“The judging panel had an immensely difficult task selecting this year's winners due to the phenomenally high standards of nominees,” said Tony.

"The West Midlands is blessed with some of the legal sector's most influential and sector-leading firms and individuals _ all of whom choose to flourish here in our region. The Birmingham Law Society is proud to be part of its success and honour it with this fantastic awards ceremony."

It is a busy time for Higgs as awards season enters full swing.

Michelle Weaver finished as a runner-up in the lawyer of the year category at the Modern Law Awards last week.

Higgs also has two lawyers shortlisted in the Women & Diversity in Law Awards: Rhian Gray and Ellie Norton.

The firm is nominated for mental health and wellbeing initiative of the year at the same awards for its work in launching a successful wellness team. The winners will be announced on March 21.