West Midlands businesses urged to take advantage of car charger grants

The Car Charging Company, Tamworth, has just helped one landlord save thousands of pounds on the cost of installing seven chargepoints for tenants at an apartment building in Warwick.

As an authorised installer for the Government’s Office of Zero Emission Vehicles, the Car Charging Company can apply for grants on behalf of clients and carry out the entire installation from groundworks to software set up. It has installed thousands of car chargers across the Midlands and further afield.

This particular project was carried out in collaboration with Driveawayelectric.com. The Car Charging Company director, Dominic Longley, said: “There are some really great grant schemes available for people to take advantage of at the moment if they want to install electric vehicle chargepoints, particularly for landlords and businesses.

“As approved Government installers, we know what grants are available, and the various eligibility criteria. We even fill out the paperwork and apply on our customers’ behalf. We then work with our customers to identify what chargers will be best suited to their needs and organise the entire project, including groundworks, installation of the charger, internal electrics and setting up the software.

“In this recent case, we successfully applied for electric vehicle chargepoint and infrastructure grants for landlords, totalling £850 for each of the seven chargepoints.

“This was made up of £350 for each charger and £500 for the infrastructure and saved the client thousands of pounds, while adding real value to their property by having electric vehicle chargepoints.

“There have been many Government grants over recent years, but they do come and go, so I’d encourage any landlords or businesses who might be considering facilitating electric in the near future to take advantage of the grants while they are available.

“With the infrastructure grant, you can even just install the infrastructure now and add the charger itself later.