Travel group plans more summer flights from Birmingham

By John Corser

Travel group Tui will be offering 140 flights a week from Birmingham Airport in the summer of 2024.

Tui will be operating more flights from Birmingham Airport in the summer of 2024

It is also adding more hotels across 22 destinations for next year after strong bookings for this year.

Tui will offer 46 routes from the region, with the largest amount of flights to Majorca at nine times a week, Dalaman eight times a week and Antalya seven times a week.

Andrew Flintham, managing director at Tui UK and Ireland, said: “We are proud of our unrivalled regional flying programme that operates from more UK airports than any other international airline, offering more flexibility and choice to our customers from 20 regional airports. Birmingham Airport has long been a long-standing partner of ours and it’s great to see the evolution of this important partnership which has transported over five million passengers in 10 years.

“The additional hotels on sale for next summer is testament to positive bookings and we know Brits want to travel more than ever. We are continually focussed on expanding our regional flying programme so that we can continue to make great holidays accessible for as many people as possible.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

