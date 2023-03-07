Mould manufacturer secures £1.5m investment

Petford Tools

Established in 1971, Petford specialises in the design and manufacture of injection mould tools for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and household sectors. They predominantly support original equipment manufacturers and tier-one automotive manufacturers across the globe, serving household names including Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley and JCB.

The firm has recently secured a major contract with a leading manufacturer, providing products and services to an iconic automotive manufacturer. The investment provided by FDC’s National Tooling Loan Fund will be used to help Petford Tools deliver 41 injection mould tools.

FDCs National Tooling Loan Fund is designed to support manufacturing businesses working in England, with available finance of between £50,000 and £2m, to help develop and manufacture tooling for their new and confirmed projects.

This investment from FDC will see Petford Tools in Peartree Lane create 11 new jobs, safeguard 20 existing roles, and welcome a series of apprentices into the business.

Petford Tools has been provided with investment from FDC previously, as they received a £3.5m investment from the Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain Initiative (AMSCI) in 2013.

Adrian Lloyd, managing director of Petford, said: “Since our launch in 1971, Petford Tools has grown to become one of the country’s leading mould tool makers and plastic injection moulders. We are at the heart of the UK and global automotive and manufacturing supply chain, with a track record and roster of clients to prove it. This investment from FDC will support us with the manufacture of injection mould tools to support our recently secured contract with Polytec Group. This contract will see us seize more opportunities and build on our history and recent successes.”