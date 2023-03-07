Bars group slips to half year loss

The loss of £100,000 compared to a £4.3 million profit a year earlier.

The group, which operates 69 premium bars and 21 gastro pubs mainly under the Revolution, Revolucion de Cuba and Peach Pubs brands, saw sales improve from £74.1m to £76m

Factors impacting profitability included transport strikes, downturn in consumer confidence as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, record hot weather as well as cost inflation.

It said early indications show that the trading environment should improve with consumer confidence having bottomed out and energy prices trending in the right direction.

There was record breaking like-for-like pre-booked party revenue over the festive period

Chier executive Rob Pitcher said: "We have faced well documented macroeconomic challenges which impacted profitability in the half year. The team have done everything they can to mitigate the cost headwinds and other factors outside of our control, and I am immensely proud of our people for delivering an amazing Christmas to our corporate guests."