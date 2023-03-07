39 jobs saved as Black Country firm sold out of administration

Mark Malone

Dakro Environmental, whose head office is at Cookley Wharf Industrial Estate, Leys Road, Brockmoor, Brierley Hill, was placed into administration having faced cashflow issues at the beginning of the year.

The company – established a quarter of a century ago – works across the UK and Europe, using the latest technology to help its clients ensure they are legally compliant with HSE regulations relating to water and air hygiene.

Mark Malone and Gareth Prince, partners at business recovery specialists Begbies Traynor’s Birmingham office, were appointed joint administrators on March 2, having worked closely with stakeholders to undertake an accelerated sale process for the business and its assets.

Mr Malone said that having reviewed the company’s financial situation, they concluded that selling the business out of administration would provide the best outcome and continuity of supply for all of their customers, and would secure the jobs of the 39 people employed at Dakro.

Mr Malone said: “The company had spent a long time establishing and building a strong reputation in its sector and has grown steadily since its foundation in 1998. Much of their work was generated through this reputation, which resulted in them gaining referrals that led to business with some of the biggest companies in Britain. However, the recent project work overseas led to them facing a situation which caused critical cash flow issues.”