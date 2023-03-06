Wolves fans urged to ‘Wet Your Wolf Whistle’

Alex Hill, head brewer at Green Duck Brewery, with Jason and Aimee Guy and the beer created to help charity

Stourbridge-based Green Duck Brewery has joined forces with fans Jason Guy and John Woodward to create a four per cent session IPA called Wet Your Wolf Whistle in homage to the well-known Wolves podcast that has more than 100,000 downloads.

The new release will be sampled for the first time on Wednesday, March 8,when the brewery in Rufford Road hosts a special launch night that will include pizza and DJ Dave Paul spinning Motown and soul classics.

Supporters will have the opportunity to buy the limited-edition beer on the evening, but if they can’t make it down, they can still purchase from the company’s website and at select venues, ranging from former player Mo Camara’s Chill Bar in Tettenhall to Bar Sport in Cannock.

Jason Guy, founder of the Wolf Whistle Podcast, said: “This is a very personal project for me, as my daughter Olivia was born in October 2020 with the rare genetic condition known as 1P36 Chromosome Deletion Syndrome.

“It only affects one in 10,000 births and we were told statistically she may never walk or talk. Thanks to the therapy and support of The 1p36 Family Trust, I’m delighted to say she’s defying the odds and will be travelling to Poland to continue her treatment in May.”

He continued: “My good friend John Woodward is a big fan of the Wolf Whistle Podcast I host, which has had more than 100 ex-Wolves players on so far, including Jamie O’Hara and Stan Collymore.

“The plan was to help raise money for the charity and create something that Wolves supporters and, maybe just fans of the show or beer enthusiasts, can enjoy. We both love Green Duck’s beer and were delighted when they came up with the spin-off Wet Your Wolf Whistle.”

Jason and his wife Aimee have already raised more than £17,000 for The 1p36 Family Trust and expect to generate at least £1000 from the limited-edition release.

Alex Hill, head brewer at Green Duck Brewery, added his support: “We have been touched by Olivia’s story and have seen the progress children can make with the right support and therapy.

“When Jason and John approached us with their idea we thought ‘why not’, as it will help raise funds for a great cause, as well as maybe getting a few new drinkers trying our beer.”