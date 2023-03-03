Former bank branch in centre of Sedgley sold subject to contract

Barclays Bank in Bull Ring before its closure

The old Barclays Bank in Bull Ring at the junctions of Gospel End Street and Ettymore Road had been on the market through estate agents Skitts for offers around £500,000 as a commercial property.

Skitts partner Nick Rorison said that a sale had been agreed and was still in the process of going through.

The sale price is not being disclosed and Skitts is not revealing who the buyers are.

The branch closed in March last year after Barclays said that there had been a 20 per cent fall in transactions there.

The building was originally built as a temperance hall and was sold to the old United Counties Bank in 1907.