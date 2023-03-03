Notification Settings

Former bank branch in centre of Sedgley sold subject to contract

By John Corser

A former bank branch in the centre of Sedgley has been sold subject to contract.

Barclays Bank in Bull Ring before its closure
The old Barclays Bank in Bull Ring at the junctions of Gospel End Street and Ettymore Road had been on the market through estate agents Skitts for offers around £500,000 as a commercial property.

Skitts partner Nick Rorison said that a sale had been agreed and was still in the process of going through.

The sale price is not being disclosed and Skitts is not revealing who the buyers are.

The branch closed in March last year after Barclays said that there had been a 20 per cent fall in transactions there.

The building was originally built as a temperance hall and was sold to the old United Counties Bank in 1907.

It opened as a bank in 1909 and became a Barclays branch seven years later when United Counties was bought by Barclays.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

