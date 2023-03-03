Businesses given more time to finalise awards entries

Homeserve Furniture Repairs in Brierley Hill won Business of the Year in 2022

The cut-off for submissions was to have been today at 5pm but it has been decided to give companies a little extra time to finalise their submissions.

There have already been dozens of entries received by the awards team at the Express & Star.

Express & Star Editor-in-Chief Martin Wright said: "We felt it was worth extending the deadline slightly to give those companies still preparing their entries a little extra time to get them into shape."

Businesses from across the Express & Star circulation area in the Black Country, south Staffordshire and north Worcestershire now have until Monday evening to get their entries in.

Categories in the 2023 awards include Manufacturing Champion, Best Marketing Campaign, Apprentice of the Year and Business Person of the Year.

The winners of the region's premier business awards will be announced at the presentation dinner at Wolverhampton Racecourse on June 8.

The awards are free to take part in and businesses can enter for up to three categories.

Online entries can be made at businessawards.expressandstar.co.uk

Judges will be assessing the entries and deciding a shortlist for each of the nine categories.

Finalists will be notified in the week beginning March 20 and on site judging will then be taking place in April with the finalists revealed in the Express & Star and online in early June

Mr Wright said the awards had returned last year after the Covid pandemic and the Express & Star was hoping to beat the 2022 level of entries this year – both in terms of quantity and quality.

Tickets for the glittering awards event will go on sale from March 13. Comedian and impressionist Aaron James will once again be compering at the three-course dinner – attended by 400 guests – when the winners, including the overall Business of the Year, will be revealed.