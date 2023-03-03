Notification Settings

Bridgnorth's Lydia launches bridal business after being inspired by shopping for wedding dress

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A Bridgnorth woman is realising her dream of launching her own luxury bridal business which aims to celebrate women of all sizes.

Lydia Heath
Lydia Heath

Lydia Neath was moved to open ‘Brides View’ after her own experience shopping for a wedding dress.

She said: “Although it wasn’t a horror story like some I hear it simply wasn’t good enough and I knew that to make a change I had to be the change.

“No bride should have only one or two dresses that fit them whilst dress hunting.

"Certainly, as a plus size woman I see enough of this with High Street fashion let alone bridal!

“The more I spoke to women about their experiences and body confidence the more I realised that it wasn’t just plus-size girls but in fact most women who found wedding dress shopping daunting or an experience that damaged their self esteem. So Brides View is here to change that.”

Before launching the enterprise she completed a fully-funded programme with Bridgnorth-based business consultants Good2Great.

“Starting a business is daunting but The Good2Great start up course helped me learn new skills and gain access to helpful tools to ensure a smooth launch for my venture,” said Lydia, who is combining her new role with her job as an area business manager selling pharmaceuticals and nutritional goods to vets and merchants.

Her job allows her to offer regular two-hour appointments on weekends and evenings at Brides View, which is based at The Old Cow Shed at Astol Farm, between Bridgnorth and Telford.

“We offer a wonderful experience that will last, with access to luxury bridal wear with inclusive sizing, all hosted in a beautiful converted barn,” she added.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

