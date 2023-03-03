Bridgnorth BID plan in spotlight after Levelling Up funding boost

A Business Improvement District (BID) could be set up in Bridgnorth

A Business Improvement District (BID) is among the plans being considered as the town has just received the £30,000 grant from the Government’s Levelling Up programme to be used for research and consultation into a plan which aims to assist Bridgnorth’s economy.

Town mayor Councillor Karen Sawbridge welcomed the grant as the next step forward.

“The money that has been secured for this purpose will be used to appoint a specialist who will consult with all businesses about the plan,” she said.

“We want to hear what businesses and traders think about the future of the whole town, both the High Street, Low Town and the industrial estates.

"This is a great opportunity for businesses to provide their opinion and see what would help a wide range of people and organisations, and whether a BID is the right solution.

“We look forward to the appointment of the expert in the near future and studying the outcome of their research, which will be shared across the town.

“Following in the footsteps of our neighbouring Shropshire towns of Shrewsbury and Oswestry, who have each successfully operated BIDs for several years, we are very excited about the prospect of Bridgnorth taking this important step forward.”

She added that if it went ahead a BID manager would be employed by the local businesses and, among other initiatives, would take the lead in applying for grants to support growth, heritage and sustainability in the town.

Business Improvement Districts are private sector schemes which work on behalf of the business community.

There are many currently running in towns and cities across the country, which prioritise investment in their local environment in order to improve trading performance and marketing of the town.

Two well-supported meetings have already been held in Bridgnorth with businesses and retailers, with both Bridgnorth Town Council and Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce in attendance to discuss the possibility of creating such a BID in the town.

Jason McComb, who runs several local enterprises, including Ridleys on Bridge Street, added that he could see a range of benefits.

“A BID would offer a co-ordinated approach to promotions and would help with the current retail climate by encouraging visitors,” he said.

Sally Themans, of Love Bridgnorth, added: “This is very much a feasibility project at the moment.

"Our High Street has seen a number of closures recently so it’s a great opportunity to get advice from someone with plenty of experience of different towns.