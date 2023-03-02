Private hospitals group back in the black

Spire's Little Aston Hospital

It made £3.9 million from a £1.9m loss in 2021.

Spire, which includes hospitals at Little Aston, near Sutton Coldfield, and Yale Hospital, Wrexham, said there was strong underlying demand for private healthcare, which had driven the positive financial performance.

Group revenue improved 8.3 per cent to £1.19 billion helped by increased private treatment.

The growth was delivered despite material impacts from Covid, raised sickness and workforce pressure

The momentum has continued into the early months of 2023 with enquiries from private patients ahead of last year.

Overall in 2023, Spire expects to make further good progress.

Chief executive Justin Ash said: "Last year saw continued change in UK healthcare, with even more people seeking prompt and safe private care, and 2022 was a year of good performance for Spire Healthcare. I am encouraged by the growth in activity, revenue, earnings and return on investment of the business against a particularly challenging operating background.