National Express sees operating profits double and passenger demand rise

National Express

As the company reported improving financial and operating performance, it confirmed revenue was up 29 per cent to £2.8bn while underlying operating profit was £197.3m, more than double the prior year.

National Express also reported strong growth in passenger demand with good momentum – a 23 per cent increase in passenger journeys across the Group.

And it said it had seen sustained growth in passenger demand in Spain, Morocco, the UK and Germany, strengthening in the second half of the year.

The company revealed it has won 35 contracts including the RRX Lot1 contract in Germany, worth approximately £150m in annualised revenue demonstrating our ability to convert a strong pipeline of opportunities into tangible growth.

And it had commenced service in new key target cities, such as Lisbon and Richmond, Virginia as well as multi-modal hub expansions in Geneva, Madrid and Boston.

Ignacio Garat, Group Chief Executive of National Express said: "I am pleased with the significant progress we made in 2022, which saw strong growth in passenger volumes resulting in a 29% increase in Group revenue and the doubling of revenue in our UK coach business.

"After a first quarter that was impacted by Omicron, the resilience and agility of our teams amid a uniquely challenging operating environment meant we saw momentum build across our businesses through the year and continue into 2023.

"Whilst the operating backdrop remains challenging, with inflationary pressures continuing in key markets, we expect to see that momentum continue, driven by growth in passenger numbers, mobilisation of new contracts.