Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ladder for the Black Country: Find out about HS2 apprenticeships

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Ladder for the Black Country partner HS2 Ltd is currently offering 21 apprenticeships.

HS2 apprentices in the Long Itchington Wood tunnel
HS2 apprentices in the Long Itchington Wood tunnel

There are a number of different roles available in HR, quality, land referencing, procurement and supply chain, health and safety, surveying and project management starting in September.

The closing date for applications is March 19.

Anyone who wants to find out which role would be the most suited them is invited to attend a virtual apprenticeship information event.

Spaces can be booked at eventbrite.co.uk/e/virtual-apprentices-information-event-tickets-546221291587

The events are taking place on Wednesday, March 8 from 6pm to 7pm and Tuesday, March 14, between 1pm and 2pm.

An HS2 apprentice who will talk about their experience and the early careers team will explain the support and development apprentices get during their two-year programme.

The skills and employment and education team will explain how apprentices will form an important part of the HS2 legacy.

The webinars are an interactive hour of information sharing and a Q&A to find out how apprentices can ‘earn and learn’ on the HS2 project.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News