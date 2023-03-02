Ladder for the Black Country: Find out about HS2 apprenticeships

HS2 apprentices in the Long Itchington Wood tunnel

There are a number of different roles available in HR, quality, land referencing, procurement and supply chain, health and safety, surveying and project management starting in September.

The closing date for applications is March 19.

Anyone who wants to find out which role would be the most suited them is invited to attend a virtual apprenticeship information event.

Spaces can be booked at eventbrite.co.uk/e/virtual-apprentices-information-event-tickets-546221291587

The events are taking place on Wednesday, March 8 from 6pm to 7pm and Tuesday, March 14, between 1pm and 2pm.

An HS2 apprentice who will talk about their experience and the early careers team will explain the support and development apprentices get during their two-year programme.

The skills and employment and education team will explain how apprentices will form an important part of the HS2 legacy.