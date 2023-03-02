Fashion brand to open new store at Merry Hill shopping centre

Vanilla is opening at the Merry Hill shopping centre

Vanilla is well known for its fashion-led women’s clothing and champions affordable, high-quality clothes.

It will be opening on the upper mall this spring, opposite Boots.

It will offer shoppers an extensive selection of its womenswear, including basics, statement pieces, and a variety of footwear and accessories.

Vanilla Merry Hill will combine both of its popular labels Blue Vanilla and Pink Vanilla, with the former focusing on designs that suit all occasions from casual to evening wear, and the latter targeting a younger demographic ranging from the ages of 14 to 24-years-old.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager, said: “We’re delighted to announce another new store opening. Vanilla will make a brilliant addition to the already strong fashion offering at Merry Hill. As well as providing visitors with more choice in affordable, high-quality fashion, the new store will create even more new job opportunities for the local community.

“It’s the first in a range of exciting new announcements over the coming months and into spring, and we’re sure it will be really popular with our shoppers.”

Michelle Burns, head of retail stores at Vanilla, added: “Vanilla continues to go from strength to strength as a brand, and we can’t think of a better location for another standalone store than Merry Hill, one of the UK’s best shopping destinations.