£4 million leisure quarter to create dozens of new jobs

Hush Property Developments has signed an agreement to take over Dudley's former museum and art gallery, Old Glasshouse restaurant and a neighbouring office block to create a new leisure zone around Stone Street Square.

The museum, which has been empty since it was closed by Dudley Council in December 2016, will be turned into a hospitality venue hosting indoor cricket, laser tagging, mini-golf and escapology activities.

The company has also taken on the Old Glasshouse restaurant, which has been empty for the past 12 months, and an adjoining office block which will be turned into a boutique hotel.

Hush Property, run by husband-and-wife team Paul and Hayley Andrews, is based at the nearby Crown Hotel and specialises in the restoration of historic buildings.

"Our plan is to create a leisure quarter in this part of Stone Street," said Mr Andrews.

"These are fantastic buildings which are at the moment being under-utilised."

Mr Andrews said the company was also in talks with the Duncan Edwards Foundation with a view to exhibiting artefacts relating to the footballer in the museum building.

The museum displayed memorabilia relating to the Dudley-born football legend prior to its closure.

a tenant had already been found for the restaurant, and expected it to reopen shortly.

The Old Glasshouse opened in 2015 as part of a multi-million regeneration scheme, using money from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Advantage West Midlands.

But the restaurant closed last year after tenant Shak Zafar moved to another site in the town.

The red-brick Victorian fire station is on the site of the Flint Glass Works which dates back to 1770.

The foundations of the original glassworks are visible through a glass floor in the restaurant building.

Mr Andrews said he expected the new restaurant would run along similar lines, and would be complemented by the a new 'boutique style' hotel in the adjoining office block.

He said the scheme would involve the investment of about £4-5 million.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said the development would be a major boost to Dudley's night-time economy, and would play a major role in bringing more people into the town.