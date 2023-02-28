AO World increases earnings outlook as cost-cutting efforts pay off

AO World's plant in Telford

The group, which has its recycling centre in Telford and a distribution base in Stafford, said its profitability has seen a better-than-expected improvement as it drives cost savings thanks to a “resilient” customer base.

AO World said price increases across mobiles have also been slightly higher than forecast.

It expects underlying earnings to be in the range of £37.5 million to £45 million for the full year, up from the £30 million to £40 million guided for last month.

The group had already increased earnings guidance in November and again in January as its turnaround plan to strip out costs has been bearing fruit.

AO World said: “The steps we have taken to simplify the business and become more efficient have outperformed expectations and been delivered quicker than expected.”

“Margin improvement initiatives coupled with a continued resilient underlying customer base has driven higher retail gross margins than previously expected and we anticipate that this will continue for the remaining five weeks of the financial year,” it added.

AO World slumped to a £12 million loss in its first half, with shares hammered last year following a series of profit warnings as the cost crisis hit consumer spending on white goods, and due to labour shortages and supply chain disruption.

The company started its turnaround plan with a £40 million fundraising round last summer in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet amid fears of a cash crunch.

AO has closed its loss-making German operation as part of the shake-up and has launched action to save at least £30 million a year by 2023-24 – including by recently axing senior and middle management jobs.