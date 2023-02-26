'We need your help!' – Business owners issue plea to keep Ironbridge cocktail bar open

Mike and Gail Perks from Cleo's of Ironbridge

Mike and Gail Perks, who run Cleo's of Ironbridge, say they have received notice from Telford & Wrekin Council's night time economy public protection, to revoke their premises licence.

The bar and kitchen, which is located on the High Street, serves an array of cocktails as well as hot drinks, food and also runs quiz nights and live music.

Now, they have appealed to members of the public to keep them open; Gail and Mike published the following statement on social media: "We need your help.

"This week we have been issued with a notice from Telford and Wrekin night time economy public protection as they want to revoke our premises licence, which means close us.

"If you enjoy Cleo's and don't want to lose this venue then please email emma.lister-trowell@telford.gov.uk.

"We only have until March 24 to prove that this venue needs to stay open. Please email and help us keep Cleo's open."

People have taken to the comments to share their thoughts on the news.

Kelly Anne-Taylor said: "This makes no sense at all! The business is thriving and appeals to lots of people – young and old."

Sarah Parry said: "Awww this is so sad to hear. I visited Ironbridge for the first time last weekend with my sister in law and we came to Cleo's and had lovely cocktails.

"I loved Ironbridge so much I have rebooked to come with my partner at the end of April.

"I was telling him about the lovely pubs there and in particular Cleo’s. I really hope this gets overturned so I can enjoy your cocktails and music once again."