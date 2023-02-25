Notification Settings

Aldi issues emergency recall notice on product in Black Country stores

By David Tooley

Supermarket giant Aldi has issued an emergency withdrawal and product recall notice for a tofu product.

Aldi has issued the product recall notice to a number of stores
Dozens of stores have been affected by an 'isolated temperature control issue'. Customers who purchased Plant Menu Tofu Organic Super Firm Tofu 200g from affected stores are asked to return it, where a full refund will be given.

The list of stores from the Black Country, Staffordshire and surrounding area to have received the notice include:

  • Bearwood

  • Brierley Hill

  • Brownhills

  • Burntwood

  • Cannock

  • Dudley

  • Great Barr

  • Halesowen

  • Hednesford

  • Kidderminster

  • Kingswinford

  • Lichfield

  • Lye

  • Moxley, Wednesbury

  • Oldbury

  • Stourbridge

  • Walsall

  • Wednesfield

  • West Bromwich

  • Willenhall

  • Wolverhampton

A spokesman said: "As a precautionary measure, we are recalling this product from a limited number of stores in the Midlands due to an isolated temperature control issue."

Product recall notice

Aldi has apologised for the inconvenience

The use by dates of the affected product are 13/04/23 and 14/04/23.

For the full list of stores affected visit: http://cdn.aldi-digital.co.uk/07hkkeeqDMGK6JUNxSb1QY7WjJM.pdf

