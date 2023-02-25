Aldi issues emergency recall notice on product in Black Country stores

Dozens of stores have been affected by an 'isolated temperature control issue'. Customers who purchased Plant Menu Tofu Organic Super Firm Tofu 200g from affected stores are asked to return it, where a full refund will be given.
The list of stores from the Black Country, Staffordshire and surrounding area to have received the notice include:
Bearwood
Brierley Hill
Brownhills
Burntwood
Cannock
Dudley
Great Barr
Halesowen
Hednesford
Kidderminster
Kingswinford
Lichfield
Lye
Moxley, Wednesbury
Oldbury
Stourbridge
Walsall
Wednesfield
West Bromwich
Willenhall
Wolverhampton
A spokesman said: "As a precautionary measure, we are recalling this product from a limited number of stores in the Midlands due to an isolated temperature control issue."
Aldi has apologised for the inconvenience
The use by dates of the affected product are 13/04/23 and 14/04/23.
For the full list of stores affected visit: http://cdn.aldi-digital.co.uk/07hkkeeqDMGK6JUNxSb1QY7WjJM.pdf