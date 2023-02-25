Aldi issues emergency recall notice on product in Black Country stores

Aldi has issued the product recall notice to a number of stores

Dozens of stores have been affected by an 'isolated temperature control issue'. Customers who purchased Plant Menu Tofu Organic Super Firm Tofu 200g from affected stores are asked to return it, where a full refund will be given.

The list of stores from the Black Country, Staffordshire and surrounding area to have received the notice include:

Bearwood

Brierley Hill

Brownhills

Burntwood

Cannock

Dudley

Great Barr

Halesowen

Hednesford

Kidderminster

Kingswinford

Lichfield

Lye

Moxley, Wednesbury

Oldbury

Stourbridge

Walsall

Wednesfield

West Bromwich

Willenhall

Wolverhampton

A spokesman said: "As a precautionary measure, we are recalling this product from a limited number of stores in the Midlands due to an isolated temperature control issue."

Product recall notice

Aldi has apologised for the inconvenience

The use by dates of the affected product are 13/04/23 and 14/04/23.