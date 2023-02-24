Lidl's latest store opened as shoppers flock to Tamworth shop

The new Lidl in Tamworth

The store on Ninian Way, Wilnecote in Tamworth has created around 40 jobs.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Rachel Hargreaves, said: “We would like to thank all those who joined us in opening our new Tamworth store, including the Mayoress and ward councillors.

"It was fantastic to see such an excited crowd yesterday morning and we look forward to welcoming even more customers in the coming days and weeks.”

New starters will be amongst the highest paid in the supermarket sector following the discounter’s wage increases last October.

The store features the supermarket’s famous in-store bakery, customer toilets with baby changing facilities and ample parking for cars and bicycles.

