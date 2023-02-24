Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lidl's latest store opened as shoppers flock to Tamworth shop

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Lidl GB has officially opened it new store in Staffordshire.

The new Lidl in Tamworth
The new Lidl in Tamworth

The store on Ninian Way, Wilnecote in Tamworth has created around 40 jobs.

The new Lidl in Tamworth

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Rachel Hargreaves, said: “We would like to thank all those who joined us in opening our new Tamworth store, including the Mayoress and ward councillors.

"It was fantastic to see such an excited crowd yesterday morning and we look forward to welcoming even more customers in the coming days and weeks.”

The new Lidl in Tamworth

New starters will be amongst the highest paid in the supermarket sector following the discounter’s wage increases last October.

The store features the supermarket’s famous in-store bakery, customer toilets with baby changing facilities and ample parking for cars and bicycles.

The new Lidl in Tamworth

Rachel added: “We have received overwhelming support from the local community and are therefore thrilled to have opened the doors to our new store."

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News